Home States Tamil Nadu

HC moved to quash TNPCB order

The TNPCB being a statutory public authority was expected to consider all balancing factors before passing the order, Vedanta said.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: VEDANTA Limited moved the Madras High Court on Wednesday to quash a communication, dated May 23 last year, of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which ordered the closure of its copper smelter unit in Thoothukudi. The writ petition is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday.
Among other things, Vedanta contended that PCB had ‘miserably’ failed in its statutory duties and blindly passed the closure orders bowing to political pressures and acting to whims and fancies of the State government.

The PCB’s order refusing renewal of consent and closure are wholly illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires of the Air and Water Act. The order is unsustainable in the facts and circumstances of the case and liable to be quashed on the ground of violation of  the principles of natural justice, besides being vitiated by reliance on extraneous considerations. “The order has been made as per the TNPCB’s convenience for stopping the operation of Sterlite with complete non-application of mind…,” the petition added.

Claiming that the order, issued on the ground that the unit was carrying out activities to resume its production, is bad in law, Vedanta said that when the order was passed, one of the furnace-induced draft fans was completely in dismantled condition. Further the ducts of its smelter and sulphuric acid plant, which were brought down for maintenance during shutdown, are still on the ground. They are not connected and production without these machineries is not possible.

Moreover, closure of an industry is the last measure to take in the absence of any other alternative. The TNPCB being a statutory public authority was expected to consider all balancing factors before passing the order, Vedanta said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp