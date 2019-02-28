NCPCR assures proper treatment for kid

Home States Tamil Nadu

The commission was inquiring into the case of a two-year-old girl contracting HIV allegedly after a blood transfusion at CMCH done on July 12, 2018.

COIMBATORE: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member R G Anand announced necessary treatment will be given immediately to the two-year-old child infected with the HIV, allegedly after a blood transfusion at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The three-member team from NCPCR said that it will submit its recommendations to the Commission, detailing steps needed to be taken to curtail such incidents in future.

The commission was inquiring into the case of a two-year-old girl contracting HIV allegedly after a blood transfusion at CMCH done on July 12, 2018. The child had then received treatment for cardiac problems. 
The preliminary meeting for investigation was held at the collectorate on Wednesday, in the presence of NCPCR member R G Anand, Collector K Rajamani and CMCH Dean K Asokan.

“The child had received treatment at three different hospitals. We plan to conduct an inquiry in these places. Besides, we have to check with the child’s parents about her medical records since birth. We would include the report, which was submitted by the CMCH in their preliminary investigation,” said Anand.  
The purpose of the investigation was to ensure that the safety and rights of all children, he said. The investigation aimed to find where and when these mistakes happened. “One child has been affected. This should not happen in future. Besides, compensation is not a permanent remedy to victims,” he added.

The inquiry will be carried out in three parts -- one at CMCH, one with the parents and the third with the medical reports of the child. It will end in a week. Along with him, a senior technical expert from NCPCR and a representative from National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) will take part in the inquiry. CMCH’s blood bank will also be checked.

