New CUBE building opened at IIT-M park

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new office building of the Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment (CUBE), a centre of excellence set in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government and IIT-Madras, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The principal secretary to the Housing and Urban Development department, S Krishnan, inaugurated the new facility at IIT-M Research Park in the presence of Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-M, several dignitaries from the government and prominent faculty members of IIT-M.

The six-storey building is a green structure constructed to meet the needs of the centre.

With a seeding fund of `10 crore with contributions from the CMDA, TNHB, TNPCB and MAWS, CUBE was established in 2017.

Within a short span of 20 months, the centre has blossomed into a reputed ‘Applied Engineering, Technology and Consultancy Centre’, taking on challenging assignments and stamping its presence effectively in the ecosystem as an enabler in its domains.

CUBE is a unique organisation which brings together research and technological strengths of IIT-Madras, facilitation and support from the government, and practical experience and innovations of a dedicated set of experts in various domains.