Stay on proceedings in MKU sex scandal case

Raising suspicion over the investigation conducted by the CB-CID into the MKU sex scandal, the Madurai Bench of HC ordered stay on all further proceedings in the case.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:04 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Raising suspicion over the investigation conducted by the CB-CID into the MKU sex scandal, the Madurai Bench of HC ordered stay on all further proceedings in the case.
A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar passed the interim order while hearing a PIL filed by General Secretary of AIDWA P Suganthi who sought transfer of the case to the CBI.

According to the senior counsel appearing for the litigant, there are several irregularities in the investigation conducted by the CB-CID. He argued that the CB-CID obtained the call records of Nirmala Devi and conveniently examined only those persons to whom she had conversed after her attempt to lure the girls and not those whom she talked to before the incident.

It was a deliberate act on part of CB-CID as the latter would have easily helped them to throw light on who influenced the professor to commit the offence, said the counsel. The Judges questioned the government as to why Nirmala Devi was kept in police custody for almost a year, even after investigation was completed. “While even murder accused are let out on bail after filing of chargesheet, what is the reason for keeping this accused in prison for such a long time,” they questioned, adding that the act of CB-CID and the State was raising suspicion.
 

