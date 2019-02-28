Tamil Nadu village prays for safe return of pilot Abhinandan

By Express News Service

Thirupanamoor, a nondescript village in Tiruvannamalai district is praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Though he grew up in Selaiyyur, his father, retired Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman was born here. “Abhinandan last came here when he was a child,” says retired teacher Adirajan (85).

The entire village has come together to organise a five-day-long special pooja in Jain temples across Karanthai, Vembakkam and Thirupanamoor villages, starting today. “They are a Jain family and often visit the Karanthai temple,” says Adirajan.

Retired Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman played a crucial role in the Mirage 2000 upgrade ahead of the Kargil conflict in 1999, the very same aircraft that was used in the offensive against Jaish-e-Mohammed targets in Balakot. He has also been advocating the need to upgrade the fighter squadrons and weapon systems and recommending the creation of a ‘Chief of Defence Staff’ post.

In an ironic twist, Air Marshal Vardhaman worked as a consultant for Mani Ratnam’s movie Kaatru Veliyidai where the pilot hero was captured by Pakistan.

Abhinandan, the MiG-21 Bison pilot, trained at the Tambaram airbase. “He has two children. His wife and children aren’t staying here currently,” a maternal relative told the media. “It broke our heart to see his visuals on TV. But it’s a relief knowing that they are treating him well,” says D Goundhi, another relative.