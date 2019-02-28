TN public examinations: 69,450 students take Plus Two exam in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: As many as 69,450 students are going to appear for the Plus Two public examinations beginning on Friday in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts amid tight vigilance.

In Vellore, a total of 41,422 students are taking the examinations at 169 centres across the district. A contingent of 2820 teachers, including headmasters, post-graduate and graduate teachers, are being drafted into examination duty, according to a senior officer.

The question papers will be kept safely at 19 custodian points which are being manned by armed policemen. Route officers have been nominated to safely transport the question papers to the examination centres.

Senior officers, including Chief Education Officer (CEO) S Mars, are supervising the arrangements for holding the public examinations.

Squads with a strength of 250 will be monitoring the the conduct of the examination at the centres without giving room for malpractices.

Tiruvannamalai

In Tiruvannamalai, 28,028 students are appearing for the public examinations in 112 examination centres.

Led by CEO M Jayakumar, the officers of School Education department are in full swing to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

As many as 180 squads have been constituted to keep vigil on the examination centres where 1677 invigilators will supervise the examination in the halls.

A senior officer said that 24 route officers have been entrusted with the task of ferrying the question papers from the 8 custodian points to the examination centres with adequate protection.

Two senior officers, in the rank of joint directors, have been dispatched to Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts for overall supervision of the arrangements and conduct of the examinations.

Apart from the squads set up by the School Education department, the district administration is also creating teams to keep an eye on the conduct of examination and hold surprise checks.