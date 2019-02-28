Tribals’ eviction: Centre seeks stay on SC order

Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking stay on and modification of its February 13 order, which directed State governments to evict over one million Forest Dwelling Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers whose title claims have been rejected.

In Tamil Nadu, 9,029 tribals face the threat of eviction. Though the State has not filed review petition as yet unlike some other States, the Forest department is not likely to rush the eviction process, as of now.

Ritto Cyriac, director, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Directorate, told Express that a meeting with all district Collectors concerned would be held on March 6 via video-conferencing. “Under Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006, any claims rejected at the gram sabha level can be appealed against twice before sub-divisional and district-level committee. Our affidavit before the Supreme Court clearly mentions that there are several rejected claims that have not reached finality and are pending appeal,” he said.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha, have agreed to hear the case on Thursday.

The affidavit filed by Tamil Nadu in Supreme Court indicates that 31,821 claims had been filed by FDSTs and 2,481 claims by OTFDs, out of which 9,029 claims have been rejected. The apex court had directed the Chief Secretary to ensure eviction by July 24.

Softening of order

The Ministry of Tribal Welfare seeks to withhold the eviction till the States explain the procedure followed