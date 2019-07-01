Home States Tamil Nadu

Action against anti-liquor activist Nandhini is act of vengeance, says fiance

Fiance of anti-liquor activist Nandhini Anandhan alleged that her being sent to jail till July 9 for refusing to furnish an affidavit was an ‘act of revenge’.

Published: 01st July 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-liquor activist Nandhini Anandhan

Anti-liquor activist Nandhini Anandhan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Fiance of anti-liquor activist Nandhini Anandhan alleged that her being sent to jail till July 9 for refusing to furnish an affidavit was an ‘act of revenge’. In a social media video, Nandhini’s fiancee Guna Jothybasu and sister Niranjana Anandhan claimed she was sent to jail for questioning a judge whether “liquor a food item”, and arguing that “isn’t selling liquor through TASMAC a crime”. Guna is slated to marry Nandhini on July 5.

In the video, Jothybasu and Niranjana claimed that Tirupattur District Munsif Court judge wanted Nandhini to furnish a written affidavit on June 27, stating she would not argue her case based on the provisions of Section 328 of the IPC. 

Speaking to TNIE, Jothybasu said: “Nandhini will continue to fight against the sale of liquor by the State. She had raised the same questions during previous hearings as well. The action against her is an act of vengeance.”

Jothybasu added that he would move the Madras High Court on Monday to obtain bail for Nandhini and her father. “If bail is not granted, we will postpone the marriage. We will spearhead our protest against liquor after marriage,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandhini Anandhan
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp