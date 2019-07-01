Action against anti-liquor activist Nandhini is act of vengeance, says fiance

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Fiance of anti-liquor activist Nandhini Anandhan alleged that her being sent to jail till July 9 for refusing to furnish an affidavit was an ‘act of revenge’. In a social media video, Nandhini’s fiancee Guna Jothybasu and sister Niranjana Anandhan claimed she was sent to jail for questioning a judge whether “liquor a food item”, and arguing that “isn’t selling liquor through TASMAC a crime”. Guna is slated to marry Nandhini on July 5.

In the video, Jothybasu and Niranjana claimed that Tirupattur District Munsif Court judge wanted Nandhini to furnish a written affidavit on June 27, stating she would not argue her case based on the provisions of Section 328 of the IPC.

Speaking to TNIE, Jothybasu said: “Nandhini will continue to fight against the sale of liquor by the State. She had raised the same questions during previous hearings as well. The action against her is an act of vengeance.”

Jothybasu added that he would move the Madras High Court on Monday to obtain bail for Nandhini and her father. “If bail is not granted, we will postpone the marriage. We will spearhead our protest against liquor after marriage,” he said.