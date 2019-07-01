Anna University to boost its alumni association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has planned to strengthen its alumni association and create a strong database of students passing out from varsity departments, university senior officials said. Officials claimed the move will serve multiple purposes and immensely benefit students and the institution.

University authorities will soon direct all heads of departments to keep track of the students, who have passed from their branches.

The alumni association, which is also active, will be asked to broaden its reach by including more of their friends into the association.

The exercise of strengthening the association will start in the next few months.“The initiative is very necessary as our alumni are our asset. Students passing from the university are scattered across the globe. They are working in eminent positions in big industries, government institutes and research fields. If we manage to compile a strong database of our alumni, then it will be a great achievement for us,” said a senior varsity administrative official.

Along with helping in generating funds for development of the university, the alumni can also help present students in getting good placement opportunities.

Besides, they can also help in improving the ranking of the institute in the assessment by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Officials said as per NAAC parameters, the alumni should give their feedback about the institute. Alumni can provide crucial insights and help in improving the curriculum.

“Whenever we plan any change in the curriculum or want to update it, according to market needs, we need to consult academicians, other stakeholders. Our alumni will be the best persons to give their feedback as they are working in diverse fields and know the market needs well,” said a senior faculty member.