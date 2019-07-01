Home States Tamil Nadu

Desalination plant to come up at Tamil Nadu's Marakkanam

Law minister C Ve Shanmugam said the government was planning to set up a desalination plant in Marakkanam to supply drinking water to Villupuram.

Published: 01st July 2019 06:33 AM

Desalination plant

Desalination plant

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Law minister C Ve Shanmugam on Sunday said the government was planning to set up a desalination plant in Marakkanam to supply drinking water to Villupuram. He said CM Edappadi K Palaniswami will soon make an announcement in this regard.

At a function to hand over job orders on compassionate grounds, to relatives of police personnel and government employees who died while in service, the minister criticised DMK chief MK Stalin for ‘false promises’.

“Stalin had promised to waive gold loans during the party’s rule from 2007 to 2011 but it was not done. Over Rs 100 crore was looted in the name of loan waiver and the Madras High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the matter.

So, Stalin must get ready to face the CBI,” the minister said. Speaking on the compassionate appointment scheme, Shanmugam said the scheme initiated by the former CM Jayalalithaa is being followed to help families of government employees.

