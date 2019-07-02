Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Stigma still hurts sex workers’

The stigma around sex workers further marginalises them, said Shyamala Nataraj, founder of SIAAP. “State governments often claim to rescue sex workers from red light zones.

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many sex workers have taken up the profession voluntarily as it provides them with good income and enables them to make their own choices, said members from South India AIDS Action Programme (SIAAP) and Nirangal, an NGO, speaking on Monday at a discussion on ‘Sex work is work: Rethinking labour, consent and agency’.

The stigma around sex workers further marginalises them, said Shyamala Nataraj, founder of SIAAP. “State governments often claim to rescue sex workers from red light zones. If you follow the issue carefully, you’ll observe that the rescue will shortly be followed by a real estate venture in the area. The society uses morality as a tool to perpetrate corporatisation,” she charged, adding that while there is trafficking of women, all sex workers are not coerced by a cartel.

According to Shyamala, there are multiple push factors that make women take up sex work. Poverty, abandonment, lack of skill and domestic or occupational sexual abuse, are extremely common among sex workers’ past, she said. 

“Nearly two-thirds of all sex workers worked in informal jobs. Most earned very little, while they faced abuse,” she said. 

Neha (name changed), a sex worker from Madurai, said she was harassed multiple times by her superiors when she was working a construction worker and her husband was sick. According to Neha, sex work gave her power to make life decisions. 

“Until I started earning enough, I did not have any power. Now even my relatives depend on me for money. I truly enjoy my job and am not ashamed of being a sex worker,” she asserted.

Rama (name changed), another sex worker, said “Even if I do domestic work in four houses, I will not earn more than Rs 10,000 , but I earn way more through sex work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sex workers SIAAP South India AIDS Action Programme
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp