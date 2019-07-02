Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government will follow 69 per cent reservation: CM Palaniswami

CM Palaniswami said a decision on the issue of 10 per cent reservation of EWS will be taken on the issue after discussions with recognised political parties.

Published: 02nd July 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Tuesday said the government will follow the existing 69 per cent reservation policy in medical college admissions.

Speaking in the Assembly on the issue of 10 per cent reservation of economically weaker sections (EWS), Palaniswami said a decision will be taken on the issue after discussions with recognised political parties.

Palaniswami said the government will not take a unilateral decision.

Earlier DMK President M.K.Stalin queried the state government's stand on the 10 per cent reservation for EWS. He also asked the government to call for an all party meeting to discuss on the issue.

Edappadi Palaniswami Tamil Nadu CM Economically Weaker Sections reservation quota
