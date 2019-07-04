Armed gang hacks dalit couple to death in Tamil Nadu, honour killing suspected

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI (TAMIL NADU): In a suspected case of honour killing, a dalit couple was hacked to death by an armed gang for marrying against parents' wishes. A preliminary investigation has revealed the role of woman's relatives for allegedly plotting the murder.

The deceased identified as T Solairah (23) and S Petchiammal alias Jothi (20) were sleeping outside their home following a power outage when a group of men hacked the couple to death fled from the scene.

According to sources, Solairaj who belonged to Parayar community was in a relationship with Petchiammal, a Pallar girl. The two got married on April 15, 2019 and started staying at Periyar Colony.

The relatives of Petchiammal were against the relationship, sources further said. Though both the castes fall under the Schedule Caste category, the Pallars are considered higher in status than Parayars.

Superintendent of police Arun Balagopalam, who inspected the crime scene has ordered for a speedy inquiry.

The Kolathur police who are on a lookout for the accused have registered a case.

The bodies have been shifted to the Thoothukudi medical college hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, members of CPIM and DYFI cadre led by Untouchability Eradication wing district president Ponraj while condemning the murders have demanded an immediate arrest and strict punishment for the accused.

DYFI district secretary MS Muthu said that it is a case of honour killing, even though the deceased belong to SC category. The state government must enact a special legislation to prevent honour killing in the state and ensure protection of intercaste couples, he said.