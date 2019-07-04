Cops quiz Vanitha Vijayakumar in Bigg Boss 3 house after kidnapping complaint

By Online Desk

Vanitha Vijayakumar, the eldest daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar and late actor Manjula, has been mired in controversies for over a decade. She is currently in the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in the third season, but it looks like she could be taken into police custody soon.

Vanitha married Anandaraj in the year 2007 and later divorced him in 2012, with the custody of her daughter Jovitha going to her ex-husband.

Anandaraj had incidentally lodged a complaint with the Telangana police that Vanitha had brought his daughter to Chennai forcibly in February this year and is keeping her in hiding. A habeas corpus case has been filed to locate Jovitha and a kidnapping case registered against Vanitha.

With Vanitha in the Bigg Boss house, the Telangana police have apparently contacted the Nazrethpet police station near Chennai to help arrest her. The EVP Film City, where the sets of the show have been erected comes under the Nazrethpet jurisdiction. First, the show producers refused to allow the police inside but after discussions, the cops apparently entered the house and interrogated Vanitha Vijayakumar.

Reports indicate that Vanitha had informed the cops that her daughter had come from Telangana to Chennai on her own accord in the two-hour-long interrogation. It's also being said that Jovitha will be brought inside the Bigg Boss house in the evening, and will narrate her version of the events that transpired - whether her mother kidnapped her or she came with her on her own free will.

