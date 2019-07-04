DMK to declare Udhayanidhi Stalin youth secy

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin, actor and son of DMK president MK Stalin, will be declared State secretary of the DMK’s youth wing on Thursday. The news will be disclosed through a party release without any function or meeting.

It may be recalled, most of the district units had adopted a resolution that the party leadership should appoint Udhayanidhi as state secretary of the youth wing, to woo the youth and new voters. A party MLA, who served as a youth wing functionary till the recent past, spoke to TNIE.

“The youth wing should be led by someone at least below the age of 50. Hence, Udhayanidhi’s appointment would help the party, at least for the time being. At the same time, the party would have to face various criticism not only from others but also from within the party. We, the party, should tackle the criticism judiciously” he pointed out.

Udhayanidhi would be the third secretary of the four decade-old youth wing and second from Karunanidhi’s family.