Home States Tamil Nadu

Police blamed for two deaths in crowded Kanchi temple

The temple has been witnessing huge crowds for the last few days, since the holy idol of Athi Varadar was taken out of the temple pond after a gap of 40 years.

Published: 04th July 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver immolated himself while a youngster from Andhra Pradesh died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday due to alleged highhandedness of police on bandobust duty at the Vardaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram. The temple has been witnessing huge crowds for the last few days, since the holy idol of Athi Varadar was taken out of the temple pond after a gap of 40 years.

While the Kancheepuram police have denied any role in both incidents, locals attributed the deaths to misbehaviour of the police personnel. The first incident took place at around 1 pm, when police stopped share-auto driver Kumar (35) at the barricades placed around the temple.  Entry into roads to the temple had been restricted.

An argument broke out after the police refused to allow Kumar’s auto inside the premises. An eyewitness said Kumar walked away, leaving his vehicle behind. “While police removed his vehicle, Kumar returned with a bottle of petrol and immolated himself,” said the eyewitness. Kumar succumbed at the government hospital. It’s not clear if he was verbally abused.

Around 3pm, Sakthi Aakash (23), from Andhra Pradesh, was taking a selfie with his mother and brother at the temple premises when a woman cop, attempting to clear the crowd, allegedly hit him twice with a lathi. Eyewitness Mani Shankar said Sakthi collapsed immediately. He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead. 

If in distress call 104 for the TN health department helpline or 044-24640050 for the Sneha suicide helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kancheepuram death
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp