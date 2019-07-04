Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government lists out ways to report, probe child sexual abuse cases

Social Welfare dept issues guidelines based on SC directions

Published: 04th July 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on the Supreme Court’s directions not to disclose the identity of a rape victim under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme department issued a release on Wednesday.
The directions issued were:

  1. The details including name of the victim, cannot be published in the media or social media or even in a remote manner disclosing facts which can lead to the victim being identified.

  2. In case, the victim is dead or of unsound mind, the name of the victim and the identity should not be disclosed even under the authorization of the next of kin, unless justifying the disclosure of her identity, which shall be decided by the competent authority, which at present, is the sessions judge.

  3.  In case, a victim files an appeal under section 372 CrPc, it is not necessary for the victim to disclose the identity and the appeal shall be dealt with in the manner laid down by law.

  4. The police officials should keep all the documents in which the name of the victim is disclosed, as far as possible, in a sealed cover.

  5. All the authorities to which the name of the victim is disclosed by the investigating agency or the court, are also duty bound to keep the name and identity of the victim secret, except when it is sent to the investigating agency or the court in a sealed cover.

  6. An application by the next of kin to authorise disclosure of identity of a dead victim or of a victim of unsound mind, should be made only to the sessions judge concerned, until the government acts and lays down criteria as per directions for identifying such Social Welfare institutions or organizations.

  7. In case of minor victims under POCSO, disclosure of their identify can only be permitted by the special court, if such disclosure is in the interest of the child.

Court stays release of ‘Kalavani 2’
Chennai: Kalavani 2 starring Vimal scheduled to be released on July 5 has been stayed by the Madras High Court. There shall be an order of an interim injunction restraining A Sargunam, sole proprietor of Varmans Productions and sole representative of Sargunam Cinemaz, from releasing, selling, exploiting, alienating, transferring, parting with the possession or ownership or any rights of the film till July 10, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said.

The same was based on a civil suit from J Jayakumar of Pattukottai, on Wednesday. According to Jayakumar, a co-producer of the picture, he entered into a agreement on November 28, 2018, with Sargunam and funded `60 lakh for the picture. As per the agreement, the principal amount shall be repaid one week before the release of the picture. However, the producer fixed the date of release of the film on July 5 without repaying the amount. Hence, the present suit. The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Tamil Nadu government SC directions
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp