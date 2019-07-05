Home States Tamil Nadu

Kangeyam village harvests benefits of rain

Despite Tamil Nadu’s history of periodic drought and deficit monsoon, little has been learnt from the shortcomings. But not in Kangeyam.

Published: 05th July 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

At a time when fields are parched and waterbodies have gone bone-dry, this picture from Mettur in Kangeyam stands as a testimony to what can be achieved if one learns lessons from past | Express

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Despite Tamil Nadu’s history of periodic drought and deficit monsoon, little has been learnt from the shortcomings. But not in Kangeyam. Here, people woke up to the reality of the drought three years ago and one man’s effort has now ensured that an entire village does not have to rely on borewells anymore.

Thanks to the 4.3-acre pond that is turning out to be the best example of rainwater harvesting done right. Developed by one Karthikeya Sivasenapathy — Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation’s Managing Trustee — three years ago, this pond has not only supplied for the man’s land and animals but also augmented the entire village’s groundwater table.

Karthikeya’s project in Muttur was the product of a time of drought. Recalling the period, he says that Kangeyam witnessed severe drought in 2015. There was no water left for agriculture or cattle. Farmers (who could afford it) were forced to buying water tanks (3,000 litres) and bringing them in on tractors till the early months of 2016. This did not turn out to be a sustainable venture, given that the price of water increased from Rs 600 per tank in January 2016 to Rs 1,200 in June. Then, farmers were left with one of two options -- stop farming or move out of the village, he explains.

It was then that Karthikeya decided to find other means of survival. Though rain seemed a part of the distant future, he set out to prepare for it so as not to waste even a single drop when the time comes. This would prove to be vital given that Kangeyam experiences drought-like conditions at least once in three years. Voila! a rainwater harvesting pond.

“Rainwater harvesting is the easiest and most economical way to deal with such a crisis. I got a loan for Rs 18 lakhs from a private bank for a duration of seven years (term loan). With that fund, the rainwater harvesting pond was created in an area of around 4.3 acres in August 2016,” he says. And just in time. For the village was blessed with abundant rain in October of 2016; enough to fill the pond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangeyam
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp