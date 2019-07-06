Home States Tamil Nadu

Two bills sent by Tamil Nadu to exclude state from NEET rejected by president

When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, the Union government made the submission that the bills were rejected.

Published: 06th July 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

NEET aspirants on their way to the exam centre (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Home Ministry has informed the Madras High Court that the president has rejected two bills, which were sent to his office in 2017 by the Tamil Nadu government, to exclude the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Counsels for the Union government said they received a communication from the ministry that the bills -- the Tamil Nadu Admission to MBBS and BDS Courses Bill, 2017 and the Tamil Nadu Admission to Post Graduate Courses in Medicine and Dentistry -- were received on February 20, 2017.

This was stated by the counsels when the division bench, comprising Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, sought a clarification on whether the bills were withheld or rejected.

When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, the Union government made the submission that the bills were rejected.

Recording the same, the bench directed the home ministry to file an affidavit by July 16, setting out details of receipt of the bills, in particular the date of rejection, as submitted by counsel of the Union government.

The counsels made the submission on a PIL moved by the Tamil Nadu Students Parents Welfare, seeking direction to the state government to complete the procedures for obtaining the presidential assent for the bills on or before August 15, 2017.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have for long demanded exemption of the state from NEET, especially after three girls committed suicide in June after failing to clear the test.

The DMK has said their party MPs would raise the issue in Parliament, a demand backed by the CPI(M).

While the PMK has contended that there is not a single reason to justify NEET, the MDMK has said that the Centre, by making the exam compulsory, has shattered the dreams of those from poor, backward and scheduled castes who want to study medicine.

The Congress has said that scrapping NEET would be good for the state and that the issue would be raised in Parliament.

However, the BJP state unit has blamed the opposition leaders for going against NEET for "political reasons."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Tamil Nadu Madras High Court NEET exam
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp