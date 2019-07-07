1,461 students from government, aided schools in Tamil Nadu make it to MBBS rank list

Home States Tamil Nadu

While Chennai district tops with 4,080 candidates eligible for medical admissions in the State rank list released here, Nilgiris stands in the last position with 144 candidates.

Published: 07th July 2019

CHENNAI: From a total of 31,353 eligible candidates for government quota seats this year, 1,461 are from government and government-aided schools in the rank list released by the Selection Committee on Saturday. While 515 are from government schools, 946 are from aided schools, a total of 1,461. Last year, 1,320 candidates of government and government-aided schools were eligible. 

Meanwhile, Chennai district tops with 4,080 candidates eligible for medical admissions in the State rank list released here. Kancheepuram district stands second with 2,023, Thiruvallur with 1,833, Salem with 1,683 and Coimbatore with 1,516 candidates. Nilgiris stands in the last position with 144 candidates making it to the rank list of government quota seats. However, with high NEET scores this year, cut-off marks for medical admissions are speculated to be increased by 50 to 75 marks.

