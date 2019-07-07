Home States Tamil Nadu

‘All-party meet to decide on EWS quota’

K Shruthi, the TN NEET topper, secured the first place in the State Rank list with a score of 685, while A K Aswin Raj with 677 marks was ranked second, and V Elamathi with 676 marks, third.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s stance on implementing the Economically Weaker Section quota under National Entrance & Eligibility Test (NEET) would be announced on Monday after an all-party meet, State Health minister C Vijaya Baskar said while releasing the rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions 2019-2020 in Chennai on Saturday. 

K Shruthi, the TN NEET topper, secured the first place in the State Rank list with a score of 685, while A K Aswin Raj with 677 marks was ranked second, and V Elamathi with 676 marks, third. Of the 31,353 candidates eligible for government quota seats this year, 1,461 are from government and aided schools. 
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court was informed on Friday that two Bills of the State, praying for exemption from NEET, had been rejected by the President. 

