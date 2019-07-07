Fisheries University to launch cage fish farming to boost aquaculture plans

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University is all set to launch sea cage fish farming in the State to boost aquaculture activities. The project will be inaugurated by this month end, said Vice-Chancellor, S Felix. Cage fish farming is a technique of growing fish by enclosing them in cages which are lowered into the sea.

On a pilot basis, it will be implemented on the coastline at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district. A hundred cages, each measuring five metres diameter, have been installed and 650 fishermen will be engaged in cage fish farming.

The project is being implemented with support of National Fisheries Development Board at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Felix said the fishermen engaged in the new technique have been trained and they will be provided necessary guidance by experts. According to varsity officials, this technique of fish farming is environment-friendly and ensures better profit for fish farmers.

“Under the cage farming technique, fishermen do not to have to venture into the deep sea to catch fish. The technique will help avoid fishing vessels in the sea and even it ensures good produce to fish farmers,” said a senior official of the varsity. Felix said the project will give a major boost to fish farming activities and will also ensure sustained livelihood opportunities to fishermen.