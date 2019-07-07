Home States Tamil Nadu

Fisheries University to launch cage fish farming to boost aquaculture plans

Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University is all set to launch sea cage fish farming in the State to boost aquaculture activities.

Published: 07th July 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

The project is being implemented with support of National Fisheries Development Board | Express

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University is all set to launch sea cage fish farming in the State to boost aquaculture activities. The project will be inaugurated by this month end, said Vice-Chancellor, S Felix. Cage fish farming is a technique of growing fish by enclosing them in cages which are lowered into the sea.

On a pilot basis, it will be implemented on the coastline at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district. A hundred cages, each measuring five metres diameter, have been installed and 650 fishermen will be engaged in cage fish farming. 

The project is being implemented with support of National Fisheries Development Board at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Felix said the fishermen engaged in the new technique have been trained and they will be provided necessary guidance by experts. According to varsity officials, this technique of fish farming is environment-friendly and ensures better profit for fish farmers.

“Under the cage farming technique, fishermen do not to have to venture into the deep sea to catch fish. The technique will help avoid fishing vessels in the sea and even it ensures good produce to fish farmers,” said a senior official of the varsity. Felix said the project will give a major boost to fish farming activities and will also ensure sustained livelihood opportunities to fishermen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fisheries University
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp