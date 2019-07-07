Nine arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in Pollachi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four months after the Pollachi sexual assault case came to light, nine persons were arrested on Saturday from Pollachi on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. They were booked under POCSO Act. One more person who is involved in the case is absconding.

Police said that the 16-year-old girl was living with her grandmother in the outskirts of Pollachi. Her mother died when she was just one year old. The girl dropped out of her school while studying in class X, allegedly, after falling in love with a 27-year-old Amaanullah, residing in Jeeva Colony in Pollachi.

“On Friday, the girl lodged a complaint at Pollachi All Woman Police Station (AWPS) that she was sexually assaulted by a ten-member gang. Based on her complaint we have arrested nine persons, including Amaanullah from Kumaran Nagar on Saturday,” said Additional Superintendent of Police GS Anitha.

Amaanullah apart, T Bagavathi alias Mohammad Asif (26) of Sundaram lay-out, A Mohammad Rafiq (28) of Sheriff Colony, J Syed Ibrahim (25) of Kumaran Nagar, A Mohammad Ali (28) of Vanjiyapuram were arrested on Thursday night.

“Later we arrested N Arun Nehru (28) of Madathukkulam in Tirupur district, K David alias Senthilkumar (30) of Azhagapuri Street, F Irshadh Basha (28) of CTC Colony and S Mohammad Khani (44) of Bathirakaliamman Kovil Street. One more person Prabhu from Pollachi town is on the run,” said the official.

All the ten suspects were booked under the Section 366 (A) (Procuration of minor girl) of Indian Penal Code and section 5 (l) (commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 5 (g) (commits gang sexual assault on a child) and Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012). They were remanded in Coimbatore Central prison on Saturday evening.

Sources said that after the death of the girl’s mother, the father of the girl had married twice. He has five children from the two women. “The grandmother has been taking care of the girl. One of the suspects is a neighbour of the girl and he had sexually assaulted the girl frequently,” said sources. Meanwhile, Coimbatore rural police have arranged a counselling session for the girl to overcome the mental pressure and depression.