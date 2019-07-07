RS Polls: AIADMK fields ex-minister, EPS confidant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contrary to expectations that some senior leaders may be fielded for the biennial elections to the six Rajya Sabha seats, AIADMK picked former minister A Mohammed John (71) and N Chandrasekaran (59), a confidant of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and belonging to Arunthathiyar community. Both are likely to file their nominations on July 8.

Earlier, a former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, M Thambidurai, who was defeated in Karur Lok Sabha constituency, deputy coordinator of AIADMK, KP Munusamy, Natham R Viswanathan and a few other names were doing the rounds. However, perhaps to avoid any grouse from senior functionaries, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami might have chosen Mohammed John and Chandrasekaran as candidates, it is pointed out.

Since AIADMK and DMK have decided to field only three candidates including their allies, polling is unlikely for the biennial elections. Though the three independent candidates have filed their nominations, they are likely to be rejected as they have failed to fulfil the norms required for contesting this election.

In a joint statement here, both leaders said as per the agreement signed for the Lok Sabha elections, one Rajya Sabha seat has been allotted to PMK which is likely to field a former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss.

Mohammed John was appointed as Backward Classes minister in June 2011, but was dropped from the cabinet in June 2013. He is joint secretary of minorities wing. He is an industrialist in leather manufacturing and twice elected to Ranipet municipality. In 2011, he was elected to the Assembly from Ranipet.

Chandrasekaran, secretary, AIADMK’s Mettur unit for the past several years, is a confidante of the chief minister and has been with AIADMK for a long time. Meanwhile, sources said MGR Mandram secretary and parliamentary board member A Thamizhmagan Hussain is disappointed for not being chosen for the Rajya Sabha seat and he is likely to convey some important message to the press on Sunday after paying homage at Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

Sources close to Hussain told Express that he had been with the party for decades. Till Friday, his name was among the AIADMK nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections, but suddenly due to pressure from another sitting MP from a southern district, Hussain’s name was dropped.

