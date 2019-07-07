Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Tamil Nadu, a forerunner in ophthalmology’

The 34th edition of the annual conference of Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society of India (IIRSI) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 34th edition of the annual conference of Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society of India (IIRSI) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. The two-day event is being attended by over 2,000 ophthalmologists, along with 20 prominent experts. IIRS India was established in 1982 to create a platform for ophthalmologists across the country for discussing the latest advancements in ophthalmology contributing to the treatment of preventive blindness. 

Palaniswami said: “Health has always been an area of concern and challenge for the government. The State hosts many premier eye institutes which train aspiring ophthalmologists in advanced skills and technology. ” IIRSI 2019 has several interesting features this year. In Ophthalmic Premier League, participants will showcase their most challenging cataract cases through videos. 

