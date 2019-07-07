Home States Tamil Nadu

TN MBBS rank list out: Here are the toppers

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar released the rank list for MBBS and BDS with state NEET topper K Shruthi securing first place with 685 marks.

Published: 07th July 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister releasing rank list for MBBS, BDS admissions on Saturday

Health Minister releasing rank list for MBBS, BDS admissions on Saturday | Debadatta mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the stance of the State government in implementing the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota under NEET, will be announced on Monday after an all-party meet at the Secretariat, State Health minister C Vijaya Baskar released the rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions 2019-2020, at Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Saturday.

K Shruthi, Tamil Nadu NEET topper, secured first place in the State Rank list with NEET score 685, A K Aswin Raj with 677 marks secured second, and V Elamathi with 676 marks, secured third. The first copy of the rank list was received by Health secretary Beela Rajesh and Selection Committee Secretary Dr G Selvarajan. The rank list for government quota seats in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges and management quota seats in self-financing colleges, was released separately.

Speaking to the media, the health minister said that the first phase of counselling for medical admission will begin on Monday. Dr Selvarajan said, a total of 31,353 applications were received, amongst which, 11,741 were from boys and from girls, 19,612. Totally, 17,618 were previous year students. Also, 23,291 applications were received from the State Board students, 9,841 from CBSE and SSCE, 479 from Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) and 1,402 from others. 

The health minister said, “The total number of MBBS government seats are 5,400, of which 580 seats for All India quota. A total of 3,968 seats are for State quota. The total number of government BDS seats are 1,940. The State Government added 350 additional MBBS seats this year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET TN MBBS rank list Tamil Nadu NEET topper
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp