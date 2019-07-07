TN MBBS rank list out: Here are the toppers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the stance of the State government in implementing the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota under NEET, will be announced on Monday after an all-party meet at the Secretariat, State Health minister C Vijaya Baskar released the rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions 2019-2020, at Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Saturday.

K Shruthi, Tamil Nadu NEET topper, secured first place in the State Rank list with NEET score 685, A K Aswin Raj with 677 marks secured second, and V Elamathi with 676 marks, secured third. The first copy of the rank list was received by Health secretary Beela Rajesh and Selection Committee Secretary Dr G Selvarajan. The rank list for government quota seats in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges and management quota seats in self-financing colleges, was released separately.

Speaking to the media, the health minister said that the first phase of counselling for medical admission will begin on Monday. Dr Selvarajan said, a total of 31,353 applications were received, amongst which, 11,741 were from boys and from girls, 19,612. Totally, 17,618 were previous year students. Also, 23,291 applications were received from the State Board students, 9,841 from CBSE and SSCE, 479 from Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) and 1,402 from others.

The health minister said, “The total number of MBBS government seats are 5,400, of which 580 seats for All India quota. A total of 3,968 seats are for State quota. The total number of government BDS seats are 1,940. The State Government added 350 additional MBBS seats this year.”