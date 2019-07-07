Vaiko, two DMK candidates file nomination papers at Secretariat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday said whether the court verdict in the sedition case against him will have an impact on accepting his nomination for Rajya Sabha election, will be known only on July 9 during scrutiny of nomination papers.

After filing his nomination with Assembly Secretary-cum-Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha elections at the Secretariat, he told reporters, “If elected to Rajya Sabha, I will raise my voice for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and to stall the designs of the Central government aimed at ruining the livelihood resources of the State. Besides, I will also work for safeguarding the federal polity of the country and to uphold secularism.”

Meanwhile, DMK candidates – Labour Progressive Front general secretary M Shanmugam and senior advocate P Wilson – also filed their nomination papers.