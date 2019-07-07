Vellore LS polls: Kathir Anand, AC Shanmugam  to lock horns again

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The stage is set for the showdown in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency with both AIADMK and DMK renominating their candidates two days after the polls was formally announced by the Election Commission of India. On behalf of AIADMK-led alliance, AC Shanmugam, founder of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, is contesting the polls. His renomination was announced by AIADMK convenor and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and co-convenor and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. DMK president MK Stalin announced DM Kathir Anand as party’s candidate for the August 5 polls.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is yet to make up its mind. The party had fielded former Minister for Agriculture K Pandurangan for the April 18 polls which was rescinded by the ECI following cash seizure from the premises of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan and a relative of party’s local functionary in Katpadi by Income Tax officials.

All the three main candidates had already completed full round of campaigning before the election was called off on April 16. AC Shanmugam and DM Kathir Anand, both resourceful candidates, had undertaken extensive canvassing using all the men and materials at their disposal. However, they are facing a Herculean task as they have to start from the beginning once again to win over the hearts of around 14.26 lakh voters.

Seeming undaunted by the task on hand, both the candidates have swung into action on the very same day their renomination was announced.“I have started meeting office-bearers of AIADMK and allies from Saturday itself. From Sunday, I am visiting each of the panchayat unions falling under the constituency to meet union-level office-bearers,” Shanmugam said.

Will the trend change?

While the results of April 18 polls had favoured DMK and its allies, Shanmugam appears confident of bucking the trend in Vellore. “The political situation has undergone a change since the outcome of the general election in Tamil Nadu was known. The people of the State have realized that electing DMK to Lok Sabha is not going to bear any fruit,” he told Express. “So, the voters in Vellore will think over it and choose me because electing a candidate supported by the ruling parties in both the Central and State governments will fetch them beneficial projects,” he added.

Kathir Anand too has now begun election works with the same enthusiasm he sported earlier during campaign before the election was cancelled. “We start the works today itself. First, we are holding a meeting of all the office-bearers of our party in Vellore district to discuss the campaign works,” he stated.

His father and veteran party leader Durai Murugan is the master strategist who will oversee the hustings to see his son’s victory.