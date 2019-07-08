DMK MP welcomes nomination of Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare gesture in Tamil Nadu politics, Dharmapuri DMK MP Dr Senthilkumar has welcomed Rajya Sabha nominations of PMK candidate Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and AIADMK candidate C Chandrasekar. Dr Senthilkumar recently won the Lok Sabha election from Dhamapuri, defeating Dr Anbumani Ramadoss who is now nominated for the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the AIADMK-led alliance. AIADMK candidate Chandrasekar hails from Mettur that falls within the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency.

Highlighting that all three are related to Dharmapuri, Dr Senthilkumar has tweeted, “Good news for Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency. So Dharmapuri has 3 MPs to represent. One DMK Lok Sabha MP, Rajya Sabha MP Chandrasekar from Mettur representing ADMK, and @draramadoss from PMK. Let’s all 3 work to eradicate unemployment in DPI and emphasise on water projects.”

The tweet, a rare gesture of cordiality overcoming party affiliations, is being hailed in social media.