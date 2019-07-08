Hydrocarbon project: Tiruvarur villagers raise black flags

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Residents of around eight villages near Tiruvarur on Sunday protested against the Hydrocarbon exploration proposed in Cauvery delta districts by hoisting black flags in their houses.

Even as there has been spontaneous protests across the delta districts against the exploration of hydrocarbons including Coal Bed Methane (CBM), Shale gas etc, the law Minister announced in the assembly that no such projects would be allowed in the state.

However, the Union Government awarded more blocks in Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur and Ramanathapuram districts to ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), which infuriated the residents.