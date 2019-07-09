Home States Tamil Nadu

16 parties oppose EWS quota at all-party meet

Of the 21, only 5 parties support 10% quota for  economically weaker sections; heated arguments exchanged at Secretariat

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, ministers C Vijaya Baskar and KP Anbalagan seen at all-party meeting at Secretariat on Monday | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just five political parties have supported the plan to implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Tamil Nadu, mooted by the Modi-led government at Centre. Of the 21 parties that took part in the all-party meeting on Monday, 16 opposed the move.

Interestingly, the five parties that expressed support range between the two extremes of political spectrum – the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and Puthiya Tamizhagam. The meeting did not adopt a resolution, but Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who chaired the meeting, said a decision would be taken without affecting the existing 69 per cent reservation. This, he said, would be done in consultation with legal experts.

“Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa established the 69 per cent reservation for Tamil Nadu and got it included in the Ninth Schedule of Constitution. All those who attended the meeting were of the view that Tamil Nadu should take a decision to uphold the social justice policy of Jayalalithaa,” Panneerselvam said.
While Puthiya Thamizhagam chief K Krishnasamy spoke strongly in favour of the quota, DMK leader K Ponmudi, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, and Naam Thamizhar leader Seeman opposed it vociferously. Seeman was criticised by Krishnasamy for opposing the quota.

BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan said some parties were trying to brand the move as ‘anti-social’ even before it being implemented. Even while she was speaking, K Veeramani of Dravida Kazhagam took a dig saying: “It’s our own hand that hurts our eyes.”

DMK president MK Stalin put forth a strong case opposing the quota. He said reservation for EWS was against the Constitution as reservation was promised only on the basis of the social justice. On Centre’s assurance to increase medical seats by 25 per cent if the State implemented the EWS quota, Stalin said: “Tamil Nadu should not fall for this deceitful promise.”

