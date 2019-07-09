Home States Tamil Nadu

Activist faces threat for complaining of illegal sale at Tasmac units in Chennai

Three months after a social activist lodged a complaint with the police control room against illegal sale of liquor in Tasmac bar outlets in Puzhal, he received threat calls on Sunday.

Published: 09th July 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three months after a social activist lodged a complaint with the police control room against illegal sale of liquor in Tasmac bar outlets in Puzhal, he received threat calls on Sunday.

Speaking to Express, G Devarajan said, “I lodged the complaint in March with the control room which gave my number to the local police station. I believe, they passed my number to the Tasmac staff. Hence the threat calls over  the phone.”

He alleged that the Tasmac bars in Lakshmipuram, Kolathur, sell alcohol from 5 am everyday illegally and most of them function round the clock. “Even after the police complaint, I found the illegal sale continuing.  On March 8, I informed the control room thrice and even got into a fight with the personnel for not taking action against the Tasmac owner. They promised to inform the local police,” he said.
Devarajan also said he lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner and the local police also in May, but no action had been taken.

However, on Sunday, “I received a call from Karna, an AIADMK member, who claimed to have got my number from the police and intimidated me,” he said. In the phone call that Devarajan recorded, Karna was heard saying: “Why don’t you come and talk to us about the issue instead of filing a police complaint? The Tasmac belongs to the Madavaram chairman and illegal sale of liquor is prevalent across the State.”
On Monday, the activist lodged a complaint with the city Police Commissioner, seeking protection and action against the police who shared his number with the suspect.

A senior police officer said, “Normally, when a complaint is lodged with the control room, the complainant’s number is passed on to the particular police station for co-ordination. But the number is supposed to be kept confidential. We will investigate the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tasmac chennai
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp