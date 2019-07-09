Activist faces threat for complaining of illegal sale at Tasmac units in Chennai

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three months after a social activist lodged a complaint with the police control room against illegal sale of liquor in Tasmac bar outlets in Puzhal, he received threat calls on Sunday.

Speaking to Express, G Devarajan said, “I lodged the complaint in March with the control room which gave my number to the local police station. I believe, they passed my number to the Tasmac staff. Hence the threat calls over the phone.”

He alleged that the Tasmac bars in Lakshmipuram, Kolathur, sell alcohol from 5 am everyday illegally and most of them function round the clock. “Even after the police complaint, I found the illegal sale continuing. On March 8, I informed the control room thrice and even got into a fight with the personnel for not taking action against the Tasmac owner. They promised to inform the local police,” he said.

Devarajan also said he lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner and the local police also in May, but no action had been taken.

However, on Sunday, “I received a call from Karna, an AIADMK member, who claimed to have got my number from the police and intimidated me,” he said. In the phone call that Devarajan recorded, Karna was heard saying: “Why don’t you come and talk to us about the issue instead of filing a police complaint? The Tasmac belongs to the Madavaram chairman and illegal sale of liquor is prevalent across the State.”

On Monday, the activist lodged a complaint with the city Police Commissioner, seeking protection and action against the police who shared his number with the suspect.

A senior police officer said, “Normally, when a complaint is lodged with the control room, the complainant’s number is passed on to the particular police station for co-ordination. But the number is supposed to be kept confidential. We will investigate the case.