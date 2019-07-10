Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt to establish three new fishing harbours

Two fishing harbours will be established each in Villupuram and Kancheepuram districts at the cost of `235 crore, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Tuesday. 

Published: 10th July 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two fishing harbours will be established each in Villupuram and Kancheepuram districts at the cost of Rs 235 crore, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Tuesday. The harbours will be located at Azhagan Kuppam in Villupuram district and Alamparai Kuppam in Kancheepuram district, he said. Palaniswami also said a sports club, named ‘Amma Ilaignar Vilaiyattu Kuzhu,’ would be set up in all 12, 524 panchayats across the state at the cost of Rs 64. 35 crore. A five-storeyed new building would be constructed for the State Information Commission at the cost of Rs 27.79 crore. 

A new fishing harbour at Arucottuthurai in Nagapattinam district at the cost of Rs 150 crore, a beach groyne at Periyathazhai near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district at the cost of Rs 30 crore, a fishing boats parking bay at the Chennai fishing harbour at Rs 10 crore and a central animal disease diagnostic and surveillance centre at Padappai in Kancheepuram district at Rs 10 crore were other projects the Chief Minister announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fishing harbour Tamil Nadu
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp