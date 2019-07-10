Govt to establish three new fishing harbours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two fishing harbours will be established each in Villupuram and Kancheepuram districts at the cost of Rs 235 crore, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Tuesday. The harbours will be located at Azhagan Kuppam in Villupuram district and Alamparai Kuppam in Kancheepuram district, he said. Palaniswami also said a sports club, named ‘Amma Ilaignar Vilaiyattu Kuzhu,’ would be set up in all 12, 524 panchayats across the state at the cost of Rs 64. 35 crore. A five-storeyed new building would be constructed for the State Information Commission at the cost of Rs 27.79 crore.

A new fishing harbour at Arucottuthurai in Nagapattinam district at the cost of Rs 150 crore, a beach groyne at Periyathazhai near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district at the cost of Rs 30 crore, a fishing boats parking bay at the Chennai fishing harbour at Rs 10 crore and a central animal disease diagnostic and surveillance centre at Padappai in Kancheepuram district at Rs 10 crore were other projects the Chief Minister announced.