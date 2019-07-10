Love letter to student lands TN teacher in trouble

By Express News Service

A school teacher has been placed under suspension for giving a love letter to a girl student.

According to sources, the girl is from Dharumathupatti and studying in Class 12 at the Government Dharumathupatti Higher Secondary School near Kannivadi near Dindigul.

Recently, the male teacher, who is from Palani, allegedly gave a love letter to her.

After his act was brought to the notice of the school administration, he was questioned by them in the presence of the office bearers of the Parents Teachers Association.

Sources said the teacher admitted to his act. This was informed to Santhakumar, the Chief, Education department, Dindigul. Santhakumar decided to place the teacher under suspension.