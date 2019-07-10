Tailor's daughter beats odds, makes it to Madras Medical College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I was waiting for this day for long and it is finally here. I am very happy,” said P Jeevitha, daughter of a tailor in Anakaputhur, who secured an MBBS seat in the prestigious Madras Medical College, under the open category on the second day of medical counselling. Recently, when Jeevitha, who scored 605 marks in NEET, said that her family won’t be able to afford her medical education, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan came forward to fund her medical education.

Jeevitha, who studied in Government Higher Secondary School in Anakaputhur, had secured 1,161 marks in Class XII. She went to coaching class last year and could score only 351 marks in NEET.

Determined, Jeevitha studied very hard day and night, to secure a government medical seat in Madras Medical College. In her second NEET attempt, she secured 605 this year.

“I don’t know how to express my joy. I want to do gynaecology and obstetrics after MBBS, that is my favourite speciality. I’d like to help poor people like me who can’t afford even NEET coaching classes. I will guide them and give whatever help I can,” said a teary-eyed Jeevitha.“I will definitely do service for the poor after finishing my studies. No other student should go through the difficulties I have gone through in my life. I will study hard.”

She was accompanied by her mother P Bhavani and her younger sister for the counselling. “After news reports, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan came to our home and helped us financially. Not only Tamilisai, C Sylendra Babu, IPS and many others came forward and financially supported us. With that money, I could even pay Jeevitha’s medical college fees,” said Bhavani.“Many close to our family said it’s not possible for her to pursue higher education. We have proved them wrong.”