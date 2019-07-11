Home States Tamil Nadu

New TN chief secretary checks status of Central schemes

This comes as 71 cases are still pending in the announcements made by ministers for the year 2018-19, out of which proposals have been obtained in 14 cases.

Published: 11th July 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam (File photo | Express)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Immediately after taking charge, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has plans to conduct regular review meetings of departments, to sort out critical issues and has asked department heads to provide him with details of Centrally sponsored schemes and status of implementation, including reimbursement claims from the Central government.

It is learnt that the chief secretary has written to all department heads to come out with 10 key result areas with goals, strategies and action plans, which will have an impact on the overall goals of the department and bring an improvement in public service. Sources indicated that he has sought a list of inter-departmental issues which need to be sorted out on priority, as well as the sensitive issues that need to be addressed and monitored.

It is learnt that secretaries are now gathering details of state-sponsored schemes, including flagship schemes and the status of implementation will be discussed with the chief secretary during the review meeting. It is also learnt that officials in various departments have been ordered to come out with a list of projects under implementation and announcements for which government orders have been issued.

This comes as 71 cases are still pending in the announcements made by ministers for the year 2018-19, out of which proposals have been obtained in 14 cases. Meanwhile, officials have also been directed to provide a list of projects that have been forwarded to the Union government but are pending sanction. This also comes as a separate software has been developed by the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi for following up the proposals sent to the Union government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Shanmugam Chief secretary Tamil Nadu central schemes
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp