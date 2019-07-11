New TN chief secretary checks status of Central schemes

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Immediately after taking charge, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has plans to conduct regular review meetings of departments, to sort out critical issues and has asked department heads to provide him with details of Centrally sponsored schemes and status of implementation, including reimbursement claims from the Central government.

It is learnt that the chief secretary has written to all department heads to come out with 10 key result areas with goals, strategies and action plans, which will have an impact on the overall goals of the department and bring an improvement in public service. Sources indicated that he has sought a list of inter-departmental issues which need to be sorted out on priority, as well as the sensitive issues that need to be addressed and monitored.

It is learnt that secretaries are now gathering details of state-sponsored schemes, including flagship schemes and the status of implementation will be discussed with the chief secretary during the review meeting. It is also learnt that officials in various departments have been ordered to come out with a list of projects under implementation and announcements for which government orders have been issued.

This comes as 71 cases are still pending in the announcements made by ministers for the year 2018-19, out of which proposals have been obtained in 14 cases. Meanwhile, officials have also been directed to provide a list of projects that have been forwarded to the Union government but are pending sanction. This also comes as a separate software has been developed by the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi for following up the proposals sent to the Union government.