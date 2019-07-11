Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry enacts EWS quota in govt med college

This is after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has enhanced the number of MBBS seats in the college from 150 to 180.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has decided to implement the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota for Missions in the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, a government institution. This is after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has enhanced the number of MBBS seats in the college from 150 to 180.

Accordingly, the Puducherry Health Secretariat on July 4 directed the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) of the government to conduct counselling by including the Economically Weaker Section quota.  However, the number of seats that will be allocated under the EWS quota is yet to be declared by the government.  The Health Secretariat is drawing up the seat matrix for the 180 seats and will declared it soon, said a Health department official.

Meanwhile, CENTAC on Wednesday called for applications from candidates for EWS quota seats. “Fresh applications are invited from the candidates of U.T of Puducherry belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for admission to M.B.B.S course. The last date for submission of application is 13.07.2019 by 05.00 pm. The candidates who are already registered through CENTAC website can upload EWS certificate using their login credentials,” CENTAC said.

In this scenario, CENTAC has also held up the publication of the draft merit list for MBBS admissions under government quota in IGMCRI, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC)  and Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital  (SMVMCH). After applications are received and processed, the merit list will be put up.

