‘Smart city projects need to be human-centric’

Published: 11th July 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Smart city initiatives in the Asia Pacific will not reach their potential if they focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies without paying enough attention to the needs and experiences of citizens, according to a report ‘Smart Cities Success: Connecting People, Proptech and Real Estate’, released by leading real estate consultant JLL on Wednesday. 

The report said a wider collaboration among various stakeholders such as government agencies, technology vendors and users, is desired to drive these missions successfully. In India, there are challenges like limited availability and sharing of government data, measures that can support smart city solutions. Capacity-building remains a big hurdle due to change-averse mindsets and a dearth of technical training and a lack of skill-building.

“Additionally, co-ordination among various stakeholders is hindered by the presence of multiple government bodies that have overlapping jurisdictions, programmes and resources,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India.

The research also highlighted the opportunity for a more human-centric approach to smart city development, which promotes inclusiveness, efficiency, sustainability and transparency. Challenges relating to regulatory hurdles may prove deterrent to growth, the report added. Bureaucracy is a key stumbling block, the report said. The report was written in partnership with Charles Reed Anderson & Associates, a global expert in IoT, smart cities and proptech.

Smart city
Water Crisis
