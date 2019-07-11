Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin, CVe Shanmugam spar over NEET Bills

DMK president MK Stalin and Law Minister CVe Shanmugam on Wednesday sparred over the status of two NEET Bills and dared each other to resign from their positions.

Published: 11th July 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin and Law Minister CVe Shanmugam on Wednesday sparred over the status of two NEET Bills and dared each other to resign from their positions. In the end, Stalin led his party colleagues in a walkout, stating that the government had failed to give a satisfactory reply on the issue. Meanwhile, the House also witnessed arguments between Congress floor leader KR Ramasamy and Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar over this issue.

Stalin charged that the State government had been arguing that the two NEET Bills were pending in the President’s office, contrary to the fact that the information about the Bills being withheld, was communicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Since more than 19 months had lapsed after this communication, the Assembly had lost the opportunity to resend these bills to the President within six months. 

“Since this is a blatant betrayal of this government toward the medical students of Tamil Nadu, the law minister should step down, owning moral responsibility for this development,” Stalin said. Sharply responding, the law minister pointed out that two days ago, he had clearly stated that the House was informed about the Bills being withheld in June 2018. Though the State government had sought the reasons for withholding the assent for these Bills, the Centre was yet to respond till date. 

“From the date of receipt of reasons for withholding the bills, Tamil Nadu government will have six months time thereon. So, we still have time to resend these Bills. The Leader of Opposition can consult any legal expert on this aspect. I am ready to step down on this issue if I am wrong. Is the Leader of Opposition ready to step down ?” questioned Shanmugam.   

When Congress floor leader KR Ramasamy made certain charges against the ministers, the Speaker expunged them. Intervening, the chief minister said, “People knew well as to who has come out on bail and been seeking adjournments out of fear to face the case against them. The notification issued by the UPA regime for NEET was the root cause of all problems for the students of Tamil Nadu.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Bills CVe Shanmugam MK Stalin
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp