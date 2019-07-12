CM’s announcements under Rule 110 sparks row

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Thursday witnessed a row over Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami making suo motu announcements under Rule 110. When DMK member S Austin raised the issue, quoting a rule of the House, Speaker P Dhanapal expunged them stating that no one can discuss the matter under Rule 110 and that he had already given a ruling in this regard.

Objecting to the expunction of Austin’s remarks, Deputy Leader of Opposition, Durai Murugan said he was in total agreement with the Speaker about his ruling but pointed out that a member of the House could always raise a point of order if the House proceedings were deviating from the rules. However, the Speaker said he had expunged the remarks of Austin as he went against the ruling given in this regard already.