Govt to celebrate birth centenary of ex-finance minister

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam informed the Assembly on Thursday that the State government would celebrate the birth centenary of Navalar VR Nedunchezhian, former Finance Minister.

Earlier, Duraimurugan, DMK deputy floor leader said, “Nedunchezhian was an ardent Dravidian ideologue, good orator and Tamil aficionado.

He served as a minister in the Cabinets of CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Till his last breath, he served the Tamil language and culture. Hence, the government should take steps to celebrate his birth centenary.” Panneerselvam said, “I totally agree to Duraimurugan’s demand. I discussed the issue with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday itself.”