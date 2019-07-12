Home States Tamil Nadu

Is Tamil Nadu ranked wrongly in SDG index?

Currently as per indices brought out by Niti Aayog, the state ranks second in Public Affairs Index, Child Rights Index and India Innovation Index and fourth in Ease of Living Index.

Published: 12th July 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu may have been ranked third among states under the Sustainable Development Goals Index but officials are not happy with ranking given by the Union government as they feel certain indicators do not reflect the actual status of the state as the data on the Union government site has not been updated. It is learnt that during a high-level meeting, the secretaries have been asked to check with the Centre if the data provided by the State was actually incorporated into the report.

Officials are not happy with the ranking given by Union government for indicators such as social protection benefits under maternity benefit, ratio of rural households covered under the Public Distribution System, pupil-teacher ratio, and maternal mortality. They say the ranking does not reflect the actual status as the State is way ahead of other states in these areas.

Sources said top officials from various departments were requested to update the data in the Union government’s website and the relevant data sources so that the actual status is reflected in the Union government report. This comes as the State is planning to boost its ranking under the targets fixed for 2020. It is leant that the Tamil Nadu e-governance agency has developed a dashboard to look into the targets, goals and composite index of districts for various indicators.

Currently, as per indices brought out by Niti Aayog, the state ranks second in Public Affairs Index, Child Rights Index and India Innovation Index and fourth in Ease of Living Index. Last year, departments were asked to include the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) that aim to build a more prosperous, more equal, and more secure world by 2030 in its ‘policy notes.’

Niti Aayog, the Union government’s premier think-tank, which has been entrusted with the task of coordinating the SDGs, has asked the States to map their schemes, including Centrally sponsored schemes, which relate to sustainable development goals and its target. Sources indicated that all secretaries of various departments of the State have been asked by the state planning department to include the SDGs in the policy note as part of capacity development initiative mooted by the Central planning agency. The 17 SDGs and 169 targets are part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by 193 member-states at the UN General Assembly Summit in September 2015, which came into effect on January 1, 2016.

17sustainable development goals were given to government departments last year to build a more prosperous world by 2030

2020 is the year by which the government plans to  boost its ranking under the sustainable development goals index

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ustainable development goals Tamil Nadu Sustainable Development Goals Index
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp