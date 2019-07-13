Home States Tamil Nadu

MLA bats for mobile liquor sales 

However, Thaniyarasu has his own justification.

CHENNAI: At a time when political parties in the State are urging the State government to enforce total prohibition while the ruling AIADMK promising phasing out of liquor consumption by closing down large chunks of TASMAC shops annually, Kongu Ilaignar Peravai leader U Thaniyarasu, representing Paramathi Velur constituency, on Friday suggested mobile sales of liquor through vehicles. This has surprised the members of the State Assembly when he made this suggestion. 

However, Thaniyarasu has his own justification.  Participating in the discussion on the demands for grants for agriculture department, he said: “There is a large crowd in front of TASMAC shops akin to that of cinema theatres.  

A layman who works for hours has to go to TASMAC shop in his vehicle to buy liquor and consumes there. While returning home, many lose their lives in accidents. To avoid this, liquor can be sold in vehicles,” Thaniyarasu said.

