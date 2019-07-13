Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu youth attacked by vigilantes for posting picture of beef soup on Facebook

The attack has sparked outrage on social media, with #welovebeef and #beef4life trending on Twitter. The four suspects, alleged to be supporters of Hindu Makkal Katchi, have been arrested. 

Published: 13th July 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Four people who were arrested four assaulting Mohamed Faizan. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A youth was hacked by a gang near Nagapattinam on Thursday for posting a picture of himself enjoying beef soup on Facebook.

The attack has sparked outrage on social media, with #welovebeef and #beef4life trending on Twitter. The four suspects, alleged to be supporters of Hindu Makkal Katchi, have been arrested. 

Mohammed Faizan (24), who holds a diploma in mechanical engineering, says he put up the post in response media reports about a complaint filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) against one Mohammed Yunus. A few days back, Yunus allegedly put up a ‘controversial’ post about eating beef.

Following this, HMK State secretary J Swaminathan filed a complaint against Yunus in Kilvelur. Yunus is a local functionary of VCK. In response, Faizan put up a picture of him having beef soup with a caption saying he relished it. 

Around 7.30 pm on Thursday, a 12-member gang surrounded Faizan near Poravacheri Road. They hacked him on his right wrist, back and shoulder. He was found lying on the road by friends.

“I know the people who attacked me,” claimed Faizan from the hospital bed. Four persons have been arrested so far.

While Faizan alleged his attackers were members of the HMK, Swaminathan said: “They are our supporters, but not party members. We are trying to find out what went wrong.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindu Makkal Katchi Beef Soup welovebeef beef4life
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp