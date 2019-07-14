Fire rages on at dump yard in Ariyamangalam

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Firefighters have been battling to douse the fire at Ariyamangalam dump yard for the seventh consecutive day. Almost ten tankers of water, each of capacity 4,500 litres, were used to arrest the spread of fire on Saturday. However, smoke continued to engulf the area.

“We have sprayed water in most of the places. As heat can lead to more fire outbreaks, we have also sprayed water outside dump yard’s boundary walls. The wind seems to fuel the spread of smoke and we expect that it would settle down within a day or two,” a firefighter said. Though firefighters expect to bring the situation under control likely by Sunday, many of them suggested that the Corporation should spray water regularly to keep the dump yard wet.

“Huge piles of garbage exposed to sunlight can catch fire. Therefore, the Corporation has to do regular wetting of the waste. This apart, it should also set up fire hydrants in the dump yard,” a senior official said.

Residents have sought the Corporation to continue to keep vigil in the yard. A resident M Akbar said that the fire would be controlled if the area received rains.

“Though Corporation workers claim to clear garbage heaps within two years they have to come up with some solutions to prevent a similar situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Corporation officials said that they are trying their best to bring the situation under control. “Besides firefighters, corporation workers are also working round the clock. Our senior officials are monitoring the developments. We expect to bring the situation under control at the earliest,” a corporation official said.