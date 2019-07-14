Home States Tamil Nadu

President Kovind bats for translation of court verdicts in regional languages

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday advocated translating high courts’ judgments into vernacular language so that people are able to understand them.

Published: 14th July 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind honours Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani with the ‘Doctor of Laws - LLD’ in Chennai on Saturday. (From left) CM Palaniswami, Savita Kovind and Governor Banwarilal Purohit are also seen | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday advocated translating high courts’ judgments into vernacular language so that people are able to understand them. Addressing a special convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University here, he said there was a need to enhance legal literacy and simplify the rules.

He asked whether enough attention was being paid to issues of legal infrastructure and access to justice, especially for ordinary citizens. “It is important to not only take justice to the people, but also to make it understandable to litigating parties in a language they know. Perhaps, a system could be evolved whereby certified translated copies of judgments are made available by high courts in local or regional language,” he said.

He recalled that he had put forth this suggestion in October 2017 while addressing the valedictory of the diamond jubilee celebration of Kerala High Court. “I am happy to learn that some other high courts have also responded to the suggestion positively. The language of certified copies could be Malayalam in Kerala High Court or Tamil in Madras High Court, as the case may be,” he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said three new law colleges will be established in Tamil Nadu this year. He further said a National law college will be built in Tiruchy. Eleven out of the 13 colleges under Dr Ambedkar Law University, will be undertaken by the government.

“Dr Ambedkar Law University has been offering good quality of legal education at an extremely affordable cost. Therefore, we have decided to undertake these colleges so that it can benefit more people,” he said.

On the occasion, three eminent judges were conferred honorary doctorates in law. These jurists have had distinguished careers. A former Chief Justice of India, Justice P Sathasivam served as a Judge of Supreme Court, High Court of Punjab and Haryana and Madras High Court.

Justice Bobde was appointed Judge of Supreme Court in 2013, and prior to that served as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and as a Judge of Bombay High Court.

Justice Vijaya Tahilramani who took over as Chief Justice of Madras High Court in 2018, had served as a Judge of Bombay High Court since 2001, including as Acting Chief Justice there. She is the second successive woman Chief Justice of the Madras HC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Ram Nath Kovind
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp