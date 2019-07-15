Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Chandrayaan Mission attracting deals due to cost effectiveness’: Mylswamy Annadurai

Mylswamy Annadurai did his masters in Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, in 1982 before earning his PhD from Anna University.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former ISRO Director Mylswamy Annadurai

Former ISRO Director Mylswamy Annadurai (Photo | EPS)

By L Rajagopal
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Cost-effectiveness, reliability and success rate were the reasons behind Chandrayaan Mission attracting commercial deals like space tourism from across the globe said, ISRO retired scientist Mylswamy Annadurai.

While Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to be launch at 2.51 am on July 15 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, the man behind the first mission — Mylswamy Annadurai — is still the cynosure of adulation of his fraternity, academicians and the gentry alike. Hailing from a village in Pollachi, Annadurai is as excited as the next man with the prospects of Chandrayaan-II.

In a candid one-on-one, Annadurai let on to TNIE what the mission, its preparation and the eventual success meant to him. “When the mission was envisaged in 2004, all thought it would be in line with a series of probes (60-70) that preceded it insofar as the findings were concerned.

In hindsight, we did better than anybody gave us a chance. Discovery of water on moon was a watershed moment for Chandrayan-I. Ripples of our discovery resonate in the ‘Back to the Moon’ slogan doing the round across globe.”

Chandrayaan-I’s success opened a new chapter in space exploration, and that too at a time when international organisations with deep pockets could not trace the availability of water on earth’s only satellite. The Chandrayaan-I marked a paradigm shift in space exploration. 

“Serious discussions are underway to maintain permanent space stations, boost space tourism etc. In future, it will be possible to people to stay for longer durations on moon,” he said.

Though India was late off the blocks in the space race, its success combined with effectiveness and reliability have ushered in a sea-change. 

“Now, all countries want viable missions in line with ours. However, we cannot be complacent as we need a constellation of satellites for various purposes to ease life and strengthen security,” he says. 

Annadurai has words of praise for Chandrayaan-II project director M Vanitha, who according to him was a reluctant beginner. “She was the associate project director when the promotion came her way. She is good at problem-solving. However, she was hesitant at first. We brainstormed, discussed and encouraged her a lot to accept the mission as by our estimation almost all work had been completed and she would be required to spend only six months in the project.”

Annadurai, currently the Vice President of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), was born on July 2, 1958, in Kothavadi near Pollachi in Coimbatore district. He did his schooling in Kothavadi before obtaining a Bachelors in Engineering degree (electronics and communication) in 1980 from Government College of Technology, Coimbatore.

He did his masters in Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, in 1982 before earning his PhD from Anna University. He joined ISRO in 1982.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Chandrayaan 2 Mylswamy Annadurai Chandrayaan Mission
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp