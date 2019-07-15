Home States Tamil Nadu

Dravidian parties raise demand for postal department exam in Tamil

Tiruchi Siva said the recent circular issued by the central government to the postal department has brought a sense of agitation in the minds of the youth in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AIADMK and DMK on Monday asked the central government to cancel the postal department examination for postmen and other posts and hold it afresh with questions in Tamil language also.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) said questions in the postal department's examination for appointments of postmen and assistants in rural areas held on Sunday were only in Hindi and English, and not Tamil.

"I urge the central government to cancel the postal department examinations held yesterday. The reasons are very simple and also very compulsive," he said.

The member of AIADMK, which is ruling in Tamil Nadu, to hold the exams afresh with question in Tamil language.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said the recent circular issued by the central government to the postal department has brought a sense of agitation in the minds of the youth in Tamil Nadu.

He said earlier the practice was to conduct the examination in Hindi, English and regional languages.

"Now it is given than it will be conducted in only Hindi and English. Already, there is a sense of feeling that our students are deprived of central government jobs, especially railways and others," Siva said.

He added that not holding examination in regional language was "totally unwarranted". He too demanded that the revocation of the circular and holding the examination in regional languages.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the matter raised by members was very important and asked the Leader of the House Thawarchand Gehlot to look into the issue.

"I have already talked to the minister (concerned), you please talk to the minister," Naidu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp