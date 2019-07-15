Praying for science and the son of soil ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch

Deepak Sathish By

COIMBATORE: A little prayer and some divine intervention does no harm. This is the belief behind the regular Friday prayers at Alkondaan Thirumal Temple in Kothavadi near Kinathukadavu in the district. Kothavadi is the birthplace of the man credited with Chandrayaan-1’s success: Mylswamy Annadurai. Conducted since 2008, when Chandrayaan-1 was launched, those offering obeisance here pray for the progress of science, success of Chandrayaan-2 and the wellbeing of the son of the soil.

“We began Friday prayers during the commencement of Chandrayaan-I project. We pray for Annadurai’s well-being. Now, we have started praying for the success of Chandrayaan-2,” says S Nagappan (74), who owns the temple. On special occasions, like Amavasya and Pournami, the villagers parcel prasatham to Annadurai’s residential address. A retired government school headmaster, Nagappan is Annadurai’s neighbour in Kothavadi.

Another villager, D Vinayakram, told TNIE that Annadurai was a source of inspiration for the younger generation. “There are many students in the village wanting to become a scientist like Annadurai. He has put the village on world map and set an example with his talent, knowledge and simplicity,” he adds.

Annadurai’s younger brother Mylswamy Mohanasundaram said, “Though we moved out of Kothavadi, the villagers are still connected with us. They pray for my brother and ISRO’s new projects too.”

He recalled a celebration in the village held after launch of Chandrayaan-I in 2008.

The villagers rallied for some distance by carrying Annadurai on their shoulders, he said.

Committed to Kothavadi’s welfare, Annadurai has been approaching many bigwigs to renovate a 400-acre lake in the village, which is the largest in Coimbatore. “Once the lake receives water, it would benefit the villagers in a radius of 50 mile,” he added.