Home States Tamil Nadu

Praying for science and the son of soil ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch

Another villager, D Vinayakram, told TNIE that Mylswamy Annadurai was a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Alkondaan Thirumal Temple in Kothavadi near Kinathukadavule, where Friday prayers are held for Mylswamy Annadurai’s wellbeing.

The Alkondaan Thirumal Temple in Kothavadi near Kinathukadavule, where Friday prayers are held for Mylswamy Annadurai’s wellbeing. (Photo | DEEPAK SATHISH)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A little prayer and some divine intervention does no harm. This is the belief behind the regular Friday prayers at Alkondaan Thirumal Temple in Kothavadi near Kinathukadavu in the district. Kothavadi is the birthplace of the man credited with Chandrayaan-1’s success: Mylswamy Annadurai. Conducted since 2008, when Chandrayaan-1 was launched, those offering obeisance here pray for the progress of science, success of Chandrayaan-2 and the wellbeing of the son of the soil.

“We began Friday prayers during the commencement of Chandrayaan-I project. We pray for Annadurai’s well-being. Now, we have started praying for the success of Chandrayaan-2,” says S Nagappan (74), who owns the temple. On special occasions, like Amavasya and Pournami, the villagers parcel prasatham to Annadurai’s residential address. A retired government school headmaster, Nagappan is Annadurai’s neighbour in Kothavadi.  

Another villager, D Vinayakram, told TNIE that Annadurai was a source of inspiration for the younger generation. “There are many students in the village wanting to become a scientist like Annadurai. He has put the village on world map and set an example with his talent, knowledge and simplicity,” he adds.
Annadurai’s younger brother Mylswamy Mohanasundaram said, “Though we moved out of Kothavadi, the villagers are still connected with us. They pray for my brother and ISRO’s new projects too.”
He recalled a celebration in the village held after launch of Chandrayaan-I in 2008. 

The villagers rallied for some distance by carrying Annadurai on their shoulders, he said. 
Committed to Kothavadi’s welfare, Annadurai has been approaching many bigwigs to renovate a 400-acre lake in the village, which is the largest in Coimbatore. “Once the lake receives water, it would benefit the villagers in a radius of 50 mile,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan 2 Mylswamy Annadurai Tamil Nadu
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp