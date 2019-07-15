Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu candidates fret over performance in postal exam

The exam was for Gramin Dak Sevak to Postal Assistant promotion, in Tiruchy, 310 members took the exam from various villages in Tiruchy Zone.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Aadhitya M S
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The eleventh-hour decision to present the postal examination question paper only in English and Hindi has left many candidates worried as they fear they performed badly since they could not understand many questions. Several candidates who wrote the exam in Tiruchy on Sunday said they had little hope of passing it.

The exam was for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) to Postal Assistant (PA) promotion. In Tiruchy, 310 members took the exam from various villages in Tiruchy Zone. With GDS requiring only 10 pass qualifications for postings in rural areas, the candidates said that expecting all of them to understand complex questions in English was a tall order.

Those with five years’ experience as Gramin Dak Sevak can appear for the exam to take a shot at joining the mainstream Indian Postal Service as postal assistant and perhaps be posted in cities.

A candidate from Pattukkottai said, “The reasoning questions were too complex to understand with the little English we know. We were prepared to take the paper in Tamil but just three days ago, they removed Tamil.”

Tiruchy Zone Gramin Dak Sevak Association Secretary K Maruthamuthu said, “Many complained to me that mathematics was too tough to understand. I am not even sure enough would pass to fill the 985 vacancies. If this departmental recruitment fails, it will be made open. There again those who know Tamil but not well versed in English may find it tough to compete with those who know Hindi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu candidates postal exam
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp